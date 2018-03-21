General Manager - Engineering

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Provide leadership to transform current engineering department to be capable of executing Basic Engineering and Detailed Engineering of Chemical and Petrochemical facilities, Refinery and Gas Processing facilities, Fertilizer facilities and infrastructure facilities and manage the delivery of engineering services to customers.



Reporting into the Executive VP and later the CEO.



Accountabilities

*Transform current engineering department to be capable of executing Basic Engineering and Detailed Engineering

*Increase management's effectiveness by recruiting, selecting, orienting, training, coaching, counselling, and disciplining managers; communicating values, strategies, and objectives; assigning accountabilities; planning, monitoring, and appraising job results; developing incentives; developing a climate for offering information and opinions; encouraging innovative solutions and providing educational opportunities.

*Ensure HSE has the highest priority in all activities undertaken by design and engineering personnel.

*Develops strategic plan by studying technological and financial opportunities; presenting assumptions; recommending objectives.

*Accomplishes objectives by establishing plans, budgets, and results measurements; allocating resources; reviewing progress; making mid-course corrections.

*Establishing engineering practices, engineering standards and coordinating actions with staff.

*Develop, execute, supervise and co-ordinate all technical aspects of the work safely with primary focus on the integrity of the engineering and design while achieving schedule and budget objectives.

*Plan and co-ordinate multi-discipline engineering design assignments within and across disciplines, including multidiscipline technical issues that has the potential to impact overall project progress.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

*Minimum 20 years' experience with recognised international EPC contractors in green and brown field facilities in the petrochemical, chemical and Fertilizer industry.

*Degree educated.

*Experience in transforming current engineering assurance set up to an engineering set up capable of performing Basic Engineering and Detailed Engineering.

*Experience as Engineering Manager to execute complete cycle (basic engineering and detailed engineering including construction, pre-commissioning and commissioning support) of green/ brown field projects.



