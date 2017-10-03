GDPR Business Analyst

Company G2 Recruitment

Location Maidenhead,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

Good afternoon,

My client in Maidenhead requires a Business Analyst for a 6 month initial contract (likely to extend).

Skills/experience

* GDPR / Data Compliance / Regulatory experience* 5 + years of Business Analyst experience* Experience working with different business units* Process flows and data mapping* Experience with workshops and scoping exercises

Please note this role will require you to work in the office 5 days a week and the hours are 9-5.30pm.

This will be a 2 stage interview process with initial phone interviews taking place on Friday.

The start date for this role is October 30th.

If you're interested in this position please apply with your CV asap.

Thanks,

Stella

Job Type Permanent

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Systems Analyst Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now