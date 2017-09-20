About the Role:
Good aftenoon,
My client in Hertford requires a GDPR Business Analyst for a 3 month initial contract (very likely to extend).
Please note this role will require someone who is self-motivating and has a strong understand of GDPR and an organisations pathway to becoming compliant.
1-2 days remote working may be possible in the contract.
Skills/experience
* Experience working as a GDPR Business Analyst
* Experience doing gap analysis
* Experience with data mapping
My client are interviewing next week to start Mid-October.
If you're interested please apply ASAP.
Thanks,
Stella