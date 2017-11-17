Gas Coordinator

Company Fircroft

Location Norwich,Norfolk,England

About the Role:



Communication is Key, especially in this role.



This is a core operational position forming part of the Hydrocarbon Accounting Group responsible for co-ordination of production from each of the fields operated by our client. You will have the opportunity to measurably improve our clients performance in the Southern North Sea in what is a continuously evolving role, integral to developing new business projects as well as optimising the existing production portfolio.



Direct role experience is not essential as full training will be given however industry experience would be a distinct advantage.



The role will be working a shift pattern of 1 week on / 1 week off and a mixture of day and night shifts shall be required to support our 24 hour operational site.



Degree qualified in Maths, Engineering, Physics or Business Studies although suitable experience will also be considered. Form the key interface between management, operations, commercial and project groups. Point of contact into the business for partners, operators, marketing and regulatory bodies



Knowledge of gas processing, transmission systems and delivery is a distinct advantage although full training on Gas-Coordination will be provided.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Administrator Jobs

Salary £35000 to £45000 Per year

Apply Apply Now