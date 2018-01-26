Functional Support Engineer II

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

Responsible to provide engineering support to one of the disciplines below:

* Automation & Process Control Division (Advanced Control, Control Systems, Instrumentation, Online Analyzers, Operator Guidance Technology, Simulation)

* Equipment Division (Electrical, Energy, Fixed Equipment, Heat Transfer, Machinery, Materials, Mechanical, Noise, Reliability)

* Specialized Division (Civil, Environmental, Marine, Oil Spill, Petroleum, Measurement, Process Safety, Quality Assurance)



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

- Competently perform on routine applications of skills;

- Anticipates & solves problems by integrating knowledge from a number of areas; Less reliant on supervisor;

- Responsible for own projects;

- Represents local workgroup internally and on occasion, externally



SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

* Closely related professional experience

* Bachelors degree in Engineering within discipline

- Able to work independently in most situations.

- Has applicable industry experience with more than one client company or with industry associations / professional societies.

This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of related



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Procedure Operation (ProcOps) Application Developer

- Build applications using Honeywell Experion Sequence Control Modules, Control Modules, and HMIWeb graphics.

- programming will adhere to ProcOps application design guidelines and utilize CM/HMIWeb toolkits.

- Work will be done provided laptop computer from contractor's office location.

- periodic travel to Campus will be required for application reviews.

- Responsible for developing operator/engineer training material.



Desired skills

* Strong technical skills in design and troubleshooting of applications using Honeywell Experion Sequence Control Modules and HMIWeb graphics

* Effective communication and interpersonal skills with a demonstrated ability to work in a team environment

* Self-directed and able to work under minimal supervision

* Knowledge of refining and chemical processes

* Minimum BS Chemical Engineering



