Functional Support Engineer II

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS
Responsible to provide engineering support to one of the disciplines below:
* Automation & Process Control Division (Advanced Control, Control Systems, Instrumentation, Online Analyzers, Operator Guidance Technology, Simulation)
* Equipment Division (Electrical, Energy, Fixed Equipment, Heat Transfer, Machinery, Materials, Mechanical, Noise, Reliability)
* Specialized Division (Civil, Environmental, Marine, Oil Spill, Petroleum, Measurement, Process Safety, Quality Assurance)
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Competently perform on routine applications of skills;
- Anticipates & solves problems by integrating knowledge from a number of areas; Less reliant on supervisor;
- Responsible for own projects;
- Represents local workgroup internally and on occasion, externally
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
* Closely related professional experience
* Bachelors degree in Engineering within discipline
- Able to work independently in most situations.
- Has applicable industry experience with more than one client company or with industry associations / professional societies.
This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of related
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
- Procedure Operation (ProcOps) Application Developer
- Build applications using Honeywell Experion Sequence Control Modules, Control Modules, and HMIWeb graphics.
- programming will adhere to ProcOps application design guidelines and utilize CM/HMIWeb toolkits.
- Work will be done provided laptop computer from contractor's office location.
- periodic travel to Campus will be required for application reviews.
- Responsible for developing operator/engineer training material.
Desired skills
* Strong technical skills in design and troubleshooting of applications using Honeywell Experion Sequence Control Modules and HMIWeb graphics
* Effective communication and interpersonal skills with a demonstrated ability to work in a team environment
* Self-directed and able to work under minimal supervision
* Knowledge of refining and chemical processes
* Minimum BS Chemical Engineering
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.