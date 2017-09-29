Company G2 Recruitment

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

My Client is looking for a Functional Safety Manager to start right away on an initial 3 Month contract with long term possibilities.

Skills/Experience:

- At least 2 Years Experience

- ADAS + Power Electronics

- Ability to offer expertise to the Clients

- Experience in Managing the whole process

- An Expert in delivery of IS026262 from start to end on a systems level

Email me back with you're CV or call me on 02071676816 if you're interested in this role as soon as you can.

Start - ASAP

Rate - NEG

Regards,

Rory

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Automation Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

