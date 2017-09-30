Fracturing Specialist (Technical Sales Support)

Company Fircroft

Location Calgary

About the Role:

The Role:

The primary function will be to monitor live fracturing operations from Calgary, and relay the information to the client.

They will also need to assist our sales team as needed.



This position provides technical support to sales staff and clients by:

1) Monitoring fracturing operations ("frac watching") with clients

2) Preparing programs and other sales requirements to support ongoing operations.

3) Preparing pricing proposals with detailed research.

4) Modelling frac treatments with fracturing simulators.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

1) Hold a college degree in engineering or an associates

2) Have 3+ yrs experience in the oil patch in fracturing operations (Field preferred)

3) Have some experience in a fracturing related technical sales support role

4) Be able to communicate effectively with the client, and with staff at a field level

5) Have Supervisory or similar leadership experience

6) Be able to work on a flexible shift schedule (12 hour shift on any day of the week)

7) Possess strong computer skills with ability to work with MS Excel



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Drilling Superintendent Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now