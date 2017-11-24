Fracturing Equipment Operator

About the Role:
Frac Equipment Operator with CDL Class A - Dallas - Texas
What will you be doing?
As a frac equipment operator you will be responsible for assisting rig crew and maintenance crew in preparation of drilling operations, maintenance operations and rig move preparations. Operate and maintain wheel-loader or forklift.
The location for this opportunity is in Dallas, Texas, USA and is for local and rotating candidates. The shifts we are offering are on a rotation. The rates that we are offering for our successful candidates are starting from $16+ per hour, dependant on experience.
Position Requirements:
* Class A CDL or CDL Class A Permit
* Previous or present Oilfield Experience
* Frac Equipment Knowledge
Minimum Requirements:
* No recent moving or driving violations within 3 years
* No felonies in the past 7 years
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.