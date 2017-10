Company Progressive GE

Location Zanesville

About the Role:

We are seeking qualified Frac Supervisors for a major Oil & Gas Operator in the Zanesville, OH area!

Requirements:

* Must have a minimum of 2 years supervisory experience as frac operator* CDL is required* Looking for someone to start immediately

For further details in regards to this job please call today.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Unconventional Oil and Gas Jobs,Fracking Jobs,Fracturing Engineer

Salary $0 to $22 Per hour

