Progressive Global Energy are looking for Frac Operators in El Reno, OK. This job is with the largest oilfield service provider in the world, working with their fracking division. If you're looking for a career in the oilfield with fast-track promotion and amazing benefits (Health, Dental, Vision, 401k) then this Frac Operator job is for you.

What will you be doing?

As a Wireline Operator, you will be working on rotation in El Reno, OK.

Rate of pay is between $17.5 to $19 p/h (dependent on experience)

Overtime is time and a half (1.5x) and starts after 40 hours, so earning potential for this position is fantastic!

What you need?

* Oilfield knowledge

* A CDL Class A is preferred

* We're looking for team players with a good attitude

If you want an amazing opportunity to work with the best in the business then this is the job for you.

Don't miss out, apply today!

