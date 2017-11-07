Company Progressive GE

Location Shreveport

About the Role:

Frac Equipment Operator - Shreveport

Who will you be working for?

Progressive Global Energy are urgently recruiting for Frac Equipment Operator to work on contract to direct hire positions in Shreveport. You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry, if so, you could be the Frac Equipment Operator we're looking for.

What will you be doing?

As a Frac Equipment Operator, you will be working on rotation in Shreveport and there will be plenty of opportunity for overtime which will be paid time and a half. The shifts will be 12+ hours and the rate will vary from $17-$24 per hour dependant on experience.

Class A CDL with one year Frac experience or 2 years Frac experience.

If you're looking for an opportunity as a Frac Equipment Operator in the oilfield industry with plenty of overtime, then get in touch today!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Unconventional Oil and Gas Jobs,Fracking Jobs

Salary $17 to $24 Per hour

