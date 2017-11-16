Frac Equipment Operator

About the Role:
As part of exciting growth plans, our client, one of the World's largest Oilfield Service companies is looking to hire a number of highly motivated individuals to join their rapidly expanding team.
Looking for qualified individuals for their Fracking division during a large job fair held on Thursday, November 30th in Abilene, TX .
Please keep in mind this position will be in the Midland, TX area based on the client's Fracking needs. Man-camp accommodations will be provided, but no travel reimbursement to the Midland area.
Exceptional hourly pay, growth opportunities, benefits and loads of overtime available!!!
Requirements:
* 2 years of prior Frac Operator experience, OR 1 year frac experience AND a CDL license (Class A)
* Clean Driving record (no more than 2 moving violations in the last 3 years)
* Able to clear drug (hair follicle & urine) and alcohol screen
* Ability to pass a background check with no felonies in the last 7 years.
* Able to pass a Physical Agility Test
Please apply with your most up to date resume, OR call Gabie Reid at 832-900-5951 and I commit to responding in a timely manner.
* *6 month Contract to full time employment
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.