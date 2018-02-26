Company Progressive GE

Location El Reno

About the Role:

Frac Equipment Operator - El Reno, OK.

As an equipment operator, you will be responsible for ensuring that the correct equipment and materials arrive on time on location, rigged up, tested and ready to perform the job.The Equipment Operator performs all kinds of jobs, with assigned equipment safely and efficiently.

We are looking for Fracturing Equipment Operators with the following;

* Capable of working 15 x 6 rotation* Oil & Gas experience required* One Years Fracking experience required* Ability to work extensive overtime* Previous or present work experience on Frac pumps, Hydraulic pumps, Running blenders and maintaining machinery.

Our Equipment Operators will be offered a career opportunity within the biggest Oil & Gas company in the world, alongside housing and exceptional benefits that includes Health Care, Dental, Vision and 401K.

Job Type Contract

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Fracking Jobs

Salary $18 to $25 Per hour

