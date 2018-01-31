Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen, Scotland

About the Role:

A client is currently recruiting for the position of FPSO Utility Team Leader based offshore



Responsibilities will include:

Provide power generation, engine room, pump room, boiler and utilities support to the facility operations

Provide support as required to maintenance, marine and production team members in the safe operation of engine room, boiler and selected utilities systems

Keeping the Maintenance Supervisor informed of all activities within area of responsibility and notifies immediately on detection of any abnormal readings or fail symptoms on critical equipment and systems

Daily inspection and checking of machinery and mechanical equipment in operation

Ensure good standards of engine room housekeeping are maintained

Provide first line maintenance for engine room, pump room, boiler, selected utilities and pump room equipment

Operate engine room and pump room equipment including, marine diesel generators, steam cargo oil pump, steam ballast pump, refrigeration plant, fresh water generators and associated equipment, fuel oil centrifuges, sea water systems and air compressors

Maintain an updated machinery log

Experience & Qualifications

Marine Engineer Class 2 (Steam & Motor) Certificate or other equivalent education

Marine Engineering Trade apprenticeship e.g. Fitter & turner, Diesel Mechanic or Electrician etc.

Significant experience in the offshore oil & gas environment preferably on an FPSO and experience gained in the capacity of roles such as Marine Engineer, Maintenance Supervisor, Maintenance Engineer, Mechanical Technician or Utility Operator

Detailed knowledge and experience related to FSO/Tanker/ LNG Carrier operations and maintenance

Experience in the operation and maintenance of process equipment

Experience with Permit to Work systems

Experience with Safety Management System and Computerised Maintenance Management System

Computer literate with experience of computer based maintenance management systems

BOSIET

CA-EBS w/ Shoulder Width Measurement

OGUK medical

MIST



Permanent - Rotation 3/3



