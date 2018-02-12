Company NES Global Talent

Location Qatar,Middle East

About the Role:

Bachelor Degree in Chemistry as a minimum.

Good operational skills and large knowledge in the fluid and cement in the oil field context with a minimum of 7 years’ experience in offshore drilling operations.

The job holder should have good working knowledge of internal and external rules, standards and procedures in the fluids and environmental areas, and be trained to level appropriate to statutory regulations.

The job holder should possess valid IWCF (surface), BOSIET and H2S (OPITO).

Fluent spoken and written English compulsory.

Job Type Contract

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Cementing Jobs

Salary $5 to $5 Per week

Job ID 634603

A tax free contractual job opportunity has just been made available for an experienced FLUIDS & CEMENT SUPERINTENDENT to be based in Qatar by a leading oil and gas company.To qualify, candidate must possess the following qualification and experience:Interested? Apply now and take advantage of this job opportunity!Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.