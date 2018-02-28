Fixed Equipment Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

One of the largest and most technologically-advanced petrochemical complexes in Saudi Arabia.



* A Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical engineering or equivalent.

* Possession of accredited certifications sufficient to establish expertise in the area of pressure vessel, heat exchanger piping other stationary equipment.

* 10-years or more full-time experience as stationary equipment engineer.

* Prior experience in design of equipment.

* Experience in the petrochemical industry.

* Expertise in design software like Caesar ii , PV Elite is added Advantage

* Effective people skills, communication skills, and work ethic.

* Proficiency in the use of MS Office PowerPoint, Word, Excel, Outlook, Access and SAP System.



About Fircroft:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Chemical / Process Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

