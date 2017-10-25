Firefighting Expert for Refinery

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Location: refinery site, Thanh Hoa, Vietnam

Duration: 12 months

Status: residential (40 hrs per week work in shifts) with 20 days annual leave



· Understand all firefighting related international standards and works to identify any actions which may produce a violation of those standards.

· Assist FF Leader or FF Shift supervisor etc. and make suggestions to ensure firefighting activities.

· Lead FF outsourcing team for firefighting in refinery plants

· Train personnel on firefighting

· Conduct of Safety Audits from firefighting point of view

· Attend regular daily planning meetings. Follow up on actions and driving of schedule deliverables.

· Support the FF Section Manager and FF Advisor in oversight of startup means and methods from firefighting point of view.

· Planning & execution of FF



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Experience required minimum 10 years in Firefighting Section (ideally in Oil Refinery/ Petrochemical Plant or equivalent)

- Specialized skills in Firefighting management and activities.



About Fircroft:

