Firefighting Expert for Refinery

About the Role:
The Role:
Location: refinery site, Thanh Hoa, Vietnam
Duration: 12 months
Status: residential (40 hrs per week work in shifts) with 20 days annual leave
· Understand all firefighting related international standards and works to identify any actions which may produce a violation of those standards.
· Assist FF Leader or FF Shift supervisor etc. and make suggestions to ensure firefighting activities.
· Lead FF outsourcing team for firefighting in refinery plants
· Train personnel on firefighting
· Conduct of Safety Audits from firefighting point of view
· Attend regular daily planning meetings. Follow up on actions and driving of schedule deliverables.
· Support the FF Section Manager and FF Advisor in oversight of startup means and methods from firefighting point of view.
· Planning & execution of FF
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
- Experience required minimum 10 years in Firefighting Section (ideally in Oil Refinery/ Petrochemical Plant or equivalent)
- Specialized skills in Firefighting management and activities.
