Company Fircroft

Location Auburn Hills

About the Role:

The Role:

Request ID: 15196-1



Start/End Dates: 5/2/2018 - 5/1/2019



Work Location: MI Auburn Hills



Job Title: Admin/Clerical - Financial Analyst



Job Description: We are also open to seeking someone with a recent graduate and the willingness to learn and grow with client.





Excel(Formulas/pivot/tables) and SAP knowledge preferred (Controlling module) ERP also a plus (but not mandatory).



Looking for someone who's comfortable with all different levels of management. Independent, able to set up meetings as needed.







* Jointly reviews and develops project control strategy with Project Managers / Person Responsible to develop risk mitigation plans and secure margin improvement.



* Project review meetings, process budgets and change orders, updates planned costs and closure of projects. Average 30 to 50 active projects at $15M to $50M in Revenue. Project size is normally less than $2M, but could be up to $6M. Includes leading weekly review meetings with project teams.



* Partner with the proposal team to insure correct cost basis included in outgoing quotes.







* Support the execution and compliance of internal controls and tax compliance, coordinating with Tax dept.



* Execute ongoing project review reports and analyze actual costs versus planned costs, actual project cash flow versus planned project cash flow, and actual project delivery commitments versus planned project delivery commitments.



* Continuous analysis of project performance versus budget and actual, and highlight/issue early warning of poor results.



* Execute cost variance analysis of projects and take action with the project manager / responsible, if necessary.



* Cost center expense tracking analysis and Manager support / training.



* Analyze and advise on working capital including timely invoicing, payment terms, accounts receivable, work in process, accounts payable and advances from customers.



* Review and analyze transactions to ensure correct accounting entries according to client Accounting and Reporting Guidelines.



* Forecasting project revenues and participate in Income Statement P&L and Balance Sheet forecasting for business segments.



* Finished Goods Inventory and Work in Process cost accounting, analysis and tracking.



* Release all new projects insuring budgets entered per Cost Model approved and reviewed during proposal phase.



* Perform month end processes related to projects in SAP including accruals, journal entries, labor hours, results analysis, settlement, Shared Accounting reporting, etc).



* Analyze, report, and accrue as necessary R&D costs and fees for Customer related and Non-customer related projects.



* Reports for project review: COPQ, monthly SAP project and cost related, backlog and order related, etc.



* Manage financial risks such as payment, foreign exchange through use of hedging, advance payments and other means.







* Degree in accounting / finance / business; MBA is preferred but not mandatory.



* At least 5 years of experience preferred but not mandatory in project/business controlling or financial analysis work.



* English language is mandatory, other languages are an asset



* Good command of Excel, PowerPoint, web research tools; SAP experience much preferred but not mandatory.



* High energy and pro-active. Work independently to support project managers / person responsible.



* Able to work in a fast paced, matrix organization with a diverse work-team.



