Field Service Technician - (ESP / NORM)

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to work as part of a multi skilled team at Wytch Farm Oil Field near Corfe Castle, Wareham, Dorset.

The primary function of the Field Service Technician is to deliver a high quality ESP installation and retrieval service. You will be required to ensure that the delivery of this service is carried out in a safe, effective and efficient manner and will participate in the planning, preparation and execution of the field installations to a very high standard.

When not running ESPs this position will be part of the Service team and undertake a role within the NORM Team with responsibilities as a Radiation Protection Supervisor. This role will also assist with the preparation, build and testing of completion equipment as required. You will play an active role in eensuring that all QHSE policies and regulations are complied with and followed.

This position will be based at Wytch Farm, with occasional travel to other sites as required. Working hours are Monday to Friday but during ESP Installations and Retrievals a 12 hour shift pattern may be in operation as dictated by operations at the well site facility.



Key responsibilities include

ESP Responsibilities

? Pre-use checking and testing of ESP and associated equipment

? Maintain a full inventory of equipment and tooling to Install and pull ESPs

? Liaise with rig crew on equipment handling and method of deployment.

? Ensure correct operation of Cable Spooler and associated ESP equipment, required for deployment of the ESP system.

? Build up and retrieval of the various configurations of ESP and related equipment as per procedures.

? Splicing of ESP cable during running of ESP

? Carry out initial trouble shooting during retrieval and installation

? Maintain records and complete Run and Pull reports

? Prepare equipment for back loading in a safe and secure manner.

? Participate in all client driven safety initiatives.

? Perform pre-job toolbox talks and review risk assessments for the current tasks.

? Developing the skills of the assigned Rig crew do be able to participate in the deployment and retrieval of ESP equipment & splicing of ESP cables



NORM RPS Responsibilities

? Act as a RPS for operations carried out by Site staff that may involve working with NORM contaminated equipment.

? Ensure the requirements of the Environmental Permitting Regulations 2010 [EPR10] (England and Wales) and the Ionising Radiations Regulations 1999 [IRR99] are met as reflected in the asset Local Rules.

? Maintain the records required by the Local Rules.

? Ensure that samples are taken and scanned locally to demonstrate compliance with the

Radioactive Substances Act 1993 [RSA93] / EPR10 permit and to aid characterisation.

? Ensuring that FORM 1 Record of Work Involving NORM and all supplementary records are properly completed.

? Ensuring that proper monitoring for NORM contamination is carried out in accordance with the Local Rules and that the contamination meters used for these purposes are calibrated and in working order.

? Ensure that the worksite and all associated Radiation storage areas are maintained safe and

clean.



Completion Equipment Preparation

? Assist with the preparation of Completion Equipment

? Assist with the building and testing of downhole equipment

? Maintain the inventory of Wytch Farm Mobile tools (WFs)

? Carry out and pressure testing and maintain records of Thorough Lifting Inspections



Experience / Qualifications

? Electrical and mechanical background with knowledge of ESP's.

? Minimum 2 years previous experience as Field Service Technician

? Industry recognized Field Service course

? Organisation and planning skills

? Decision making ability

? Communication skills, both written and verbal

? Strong safety culture



