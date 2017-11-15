Company Fircroft

Exciting opportunity to join a global leader in the power sector on a permanent basis. The position is home based with a competitive salary, 15% bonus, van, overtime available at x1.5, and excellent progression opportunities.



The Field Service Technician will deliver and lead site based industrial projects including the installation and commissioning, maintenance and repair refurbishment of low voltage products, mainly circuit breakers.



* To provide a safe working environment for all site employees, mitigate the risks

* Ensure ethical behaviour in line with code of conduct

* Manage the environmental risks associated with the business unit.

* Create the environment that allows all employees to develop and succeed.

* Takes a strong active personal role in management of site works

* Ensure sustainable growth targets are achieved through driving site efficiencies

* Use technical knowledge to drive growth in specific portfolio areas

* Ensure continuous improvement from site works and cost to sell in line with profitability targets via feedback from site

* Upselling on projects and identifying further opportunities for other service divisions

* Ensure business sales processes are adhered to

* Ensure that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed and directed. Guide, motivate and develop personnel within HR policies.

* Work closely with the feeder factories and Sales teams.



Our client is a leader in power and automation technologies that enable utility and industry customers to improve performance while lowering environmental impact. They operate in around 100 countries employing over 145,000 people.



* Experienced with circuit breakers

* Industrial electrical experience

* Demonstrate customer focus

* Experience installing of new products

* Interpretation and analysis of results

* Results orientation

* Strong people skills



* LV circuit breakers experience

* Diagnostic measurement experience

* Experience of differing business sectors and industry familiarisation



