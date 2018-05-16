Field Service Engineer (UPS Syetems) - UAE

Company Progressive GE

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

Field Service Engineer UPS (Uninterruptible power supply) Systems - UAE

Contract: 1 year renewable

Location: UAE

Travel: Frequent around Middle East and other destinations supporting their international projects.

Candidates must possess the following experience/expertise to be considered:

- 5-10 years experience on UPS systems

- Commissioning, repair, maintenance experience

- Oil/Gas field experience

- Offshore experience / valid BOSIET is desirable

- Electrical / Electronics Degree or Diploma Education

- Valid UAE Driving license

Preference will be given to candidates who are already based in the UAE.

DField

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary AED7000 to AED10000 Per year

Apply Apply Now