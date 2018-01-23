About the Role:
A downstream oil and gas company is currently looking for a field service analyst to join its team located in Channelview, Texas. This will be a contract position with the possibility of extension. This is an Analyst who is responsible for client hardware and software support.
Core Responsibilities include:
* Replacement and Installation of new computer hardware
* Answer calls, log and track customer requests using a problem-tracking tool.
* Document detailed steps completed during problem resolution for future problem reproduction and resolution.
* Foster excellent relationships and communications with client users and IT peer groups.
* Research problems and document solutions consistently and correctly in writing and do so with good grammar, spelling, and overall good written communication skills.
* Provide intermediate level support for the Microsoft suite of products (MS Office 2010 and MS Office 365) and desktop applications (Microsoft Outlook, SAP, Visio, Citrix, etc.).
Skills/Qualifications:
* Minimum of 1 year experience in installing and configuring hardware and Microsoft suite of products.
* Knowledge and experience in Customer Service.
* Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.
* Knowledge and experience with Windows 7 and Windows 10.
* Local to Houston, TX
Location: Houston, Texas
Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week
- Potential for OverTime
Pay Rate: $15 to $20 an hour
Contract Length: 3 months
If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.
The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.