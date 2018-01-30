About the Role:
Our client E& P company is looking for Field Joint Coating Supervisor. It is a 3 months contract.
Dimension of the mission
Technical supervision, monitoring and reporting of all Field Joint Coating activities during Pipeline Installation
Inspection, Verification & Control of Contractor activities regarding Field Joint Coating
Extensive knowledge and experience in external field joint coating of pipelines and the latest industry reference codes of practice
Ensure awareness of and compliance with HSE rules and regulations by contractor
Ensure compliance on worksites with QA/QC rules and standards, reporting any anomalies.
Accountabilities
This position involves installation activities for a rigid subsea pipeline between platforms, subsea tie-ins spools replacement:
He is responsible to ensure effective management and control of the proper preparation and execution of the Field Joint Coating activities related to the 16" Pipeline Replacement.
He will liaise and coordinate with the CONTRACTOR team, defining resources and means in order to complete the Field Joint Coating activities, in a safe and efficient manner.
He will assist and support the Company Site Representative in supervising all matters related to Field Joint Coating activities.
Required experience
Sufficient level of experience, knowledge and understanding of the type of works that are to be undertaken and techniques to be used
Knowledge of Field Joint Coating activities inspection.
Understand work with COMPANY and have sound understanding on COMPANY DGEP General Specifications (GS) for field joints * Good interpersonal and communication skills.
Capability for clear reporting as required by COMPANY
Required qualifications
* English proficiency of level 3 minimum on Bright test
Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.