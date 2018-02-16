Field Instrumentation Engineer for FPSO Package

Company Fircroft

Location Paris-l'Hôpital

About the Role:

We are looking for a Instrumentation Engineer for the FPSO package of a new project with Total.



Reporting to the FPSO Technical Leader, and in close coordination with the Project ICSS Lead:

* Manage and coordinate the Instrumentation discipline activities for the project execution (including the EPC contractor studies and documents) to ensure a safe and optimized design in line with the project requirements;

* Ensure that in the Instrumentation discipline the contract requirements (including scope, specifications, schedule and costs) are respected by the EPC contractor.

* In charge of the interfaces for the electrical discipline

* Integrate HSE in all aspects of the work

* Maintain a pro-active and positive team spirit within the PBF team and with the EPC Contractor and its sub-contractors.





The position is foreseen for the entire duration of the project and is planned to be in two main phases:

Phase1 Detail Engineering: 14 to 18 months - located in Paris (EPC contractor and sub contractor office). Missions offshore and onshore Angola are anticipated during engineering phase as well as others missions abroad on request at VENDOR or sub-contractor premises.

Phase 2 Offshore phase: At the end of the detail engineering, the position will cover the supervision of the offshore activities for the Instrumentation discipline on board the FPSO Pazflor for the construction activity as well as pre-commissioning and commissioning. This position will be in rotation

basis.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Field instrumentation engineer with solid instrument technical background - 10 years as a minimum.

Experience in brown field project and and familiar with field operation requirements.

Good communication skills, organizational skills and positive attitude.

Good English level (minimum of level 4 on the Bright test).

