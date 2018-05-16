Field Cost Analyst

About the Role:
Job Responsibilities:
* Utilize Excel to analyze Dollar amounts associated with each project
* Develop, implement, and maintain internal cost reports, cash flows, and forecasts
* Analyze project controls reports, present findings and provide recommendations to the project team
* Maintain budget and forecasts for multiple projects
* Report accurate updates to cost reports or forecasts
* Advise PMs on workforce requirements
Minimum Qualifications:
* Major capital pipeline construction experience
* Knowledge of natural gas transmission, such as interstate pipeline interconnections
* Knowledge of all separate steps and terminology involved in natural gas transmission pipeline field work
* Excel super user (pivot tables, VBA)
Soft Skills:
* Ability to adapt
* Experience in field environment
