Field Cost Analyst

Progressive GE
United States,North America
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 - 3:22pm

About the Role:

* Utilize Excel to analyze Dollar amounts associated with each project
* Develop, implement, and maintain internal cost reports, cash flows, and forecasts
* Analyze project controls reports, present findings and provide recommendations to the project team
* Maintain budget and forecasts for multiple projects
* Report accurate updates to cost reports or forecasts
* Advise PMs on workforce requirements

* Major capital pipeline construction experience
* Knowledge of natural gas transmission, such as interstate pipeline interconnections
* Knowledge of all separate steps and terminology involved in natural gas transmission pipeline field work
* Excel super user (pivot tables, VBA)

* Ability to adapt
* Experience in field environment

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Contract
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Cost Analyst Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
645000