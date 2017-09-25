FEED Project Interface Engineer

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Mission:

- To prepare and develop inputs related to the scope battery limits / PLANT FEED Design interfaces management into the contracts for PLANT detail design, procurement, construction and commissioning.

- To provide interface assistance and clarifications during the EPC Call for Tender phase.

- To develop and maintain efficient cooperation and relations with the various interfaces representatives from FEED

Key activites

- to develop and keep up to date: Interfaces Management Procedures, Interfaces Register, Interfaces Planning and Interface Task Sheets related to PLANT in view of the EPC contracting strategy.

- to organise interfaces meetings by preparing an agenda and identifying the critical points related to the development of Interface data and documents.

- support and coordinate with technical disciplines to ensure battery limits are sufficiently identified and develop for the appropriate execution phase.

- to expedite the critical interfaces information/responses requested by/from PLANT FEED Design Contractor from/by other Project Upstream Contractors.

- to be the focal point for all interfaces related to PLANT FEED Design Contractor.

- participate to Project progress reporting (interfaces related). Highlight critical problems and propose corrective actions as necessary.

- support integrated planning team to ensure that there are no gaps in battery limit execution between the Project and Upstream Facilities.







Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Preferably multidiscipline Graduate Engineer with minimum 7 years of experience in the oil & gas industry.

Familiar with project management practices, procedures and organisation.

Perfect communication skills, at ease in a multicultural environment.

Good teamwork abilities. Strong and open minded.

Willing to relocate (when EPC is executed) and travel on mission when required.

Fluent in English and French



