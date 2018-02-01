Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Looking for Facility Technician with the below criteria:-



RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge and Experience):

Essential:

1. A recognized post secondary education qualification and apprenticeship in the power plant mechanical/diesel, power plant electrical and air-conditioning/electrical field.

2. At least 3 years general engineering experience in power systems and environmental control systems.

3. Must have driving license from country of origin and a valid KSA driving licence.

4. Ability to read, write and speak a basic level of English language.

Desirable:.

1. Ability to read, write and speak a basic level of Arabic language.



About Fircroft:

