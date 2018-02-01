About the Role:
The Role:
Looking for Facility Technician with the below criteria:-
RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge and Experience):
Essential:
1. A recognized post secondary education qualification and apprenticeship in the power plant mechanical/diesel, power plant electrical and air-conditioning/electrical field.
2. At least 3 years general engineering experience in power systems and environmental control systems.
3. Must have driving license from country of origin and a valid KSA driving licence.
4. Ability to read, write and speak a basic level of English language.
Desirable:.
1. Ability to read, write and speak a basic level of Arabic language.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.