Company G2 Recruitment

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

My client is a Top Tier Main Contractor with a very good reputation in the market.

A very exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced Facade Design Manager to join a team on one of their flagships projects. This is a very rare and exciting opportunity to work within the UK producing high quality build projects ranging from £1-300m. This particular division have 4 new projects in the pipeline of a large scale in London - high rise (25 storeys +), mixed-use commercial focused.

The Facade Manager is required to be project based in South London working in a very talented team.

This is a new position for the company due to project stage and increase in work load. It's important the senior Facade Design Manager is strong in Construction stages in addition to design, the ideal candidate will be from a subcontractor or main contractor background.

Key skills

-My client is willing to look at architectural candidates who have build ability knowledge. It's a great opportunity for someone to strengthen their career and work on some iconic projects residential projects

-Understanding of mast platform climbers

-Interest in a long term project or permanent role

