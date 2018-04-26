Fabricator/Construction Adviser

Company Progressive GE

Location Midland, Texas

About the Role:

An oil and gas company is looking for a part time as needed basis construction/fabrication advisor in Midland, TX to work on a contract that will be 2-3 days per week at $75-$85 per hour negotiable upon experience and a $164 per diem per day when traveling. This position could be great for someone semi-retired or not wanting to work full time. The position will be ongoing so there is not a specified end date.

They need an adviser who:

* knows production equipment: tanks, batteries, vessels, VRU's, Heater Treaters, free water knock outs(FWKOs), separators, etc.,

* understands how they are built

* and has experience going into a fabrication company's manufacturing line

* reviewing the build schedules,

* determine if on schedule or not,

* and have enough fire power to push equipment back on timeline to meet company demand.

The adviser would travel to fabrication shops, meet with management, and report back to line manager with fabricators build-schedule in hand.

The adviser will ensure the fabrication shops are meeting deadline requirements and will provide face-time at the shops to keep them on target.

Additional wants:

* someone that can understand if the suppliers are being level with company requirements

* Production equipment background

* Ability to get the schedule in hand

* Prefer 5 years or experience or more

* Travel will be to places like Fort Worth, Houston, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah and will be covered

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Civil Construction Jobs,Fabrication Jobs

