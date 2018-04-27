Fabrication/Marine Estimator

Company Fircroft

Location Newcastle upon Tyne,Tyne and Wear,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ)

* The Estimator is fully responsible for familiarising themselves with the site HSEQ documentation, systems and procedures relevant to their area(s) of responsibility and for ensuring that they are understood and applied to everyone within their respective area/s of responsibility.

o Shall ensure that only safe working practices are applied by persons within their area(s) of responsibility, with care for the environment and due consideration for quality requirements.

o Shall ensure, so far as is reasonable practicable, that all persons who come within their area(s) of responsibility receive adequate information, instruction or supervision necessary for them to prevent or avoid risks to their health and safety.

o Shall ensure that a high standard of housekeeping is maintained at all times throughout their area(s) of control.

o Shall ensure that work equipment, premises and protective clothing and equipment provided within their area(s) of control are used as required and maintained in an efficient state and in good working order and repair.

o Carry out HSEQ inspections as required.

o Be involved in any HSEQ investigations to establish root cause and implement corrective, preventive actions.

o Shall ensure that HSEQ problems which cannot be resolved immediately are raised quickly with their Line Manager.



Overall Objective / Job Purpose



The role is to provide estimates for all types of fabrication work and vessels based on labour hours, materials and subcontractor values from specifications and drawings.

To evaluate the commercial value and technical compliance of subcontractor quotations.

To promote change and improvement within the department to provide the best possible service to other departments of the company and also to our customers and suppliers

It is essential that the post holder have International Marine or Ship Yard experience. With a good understanding of the Marine and the Oil & Gas industry as well as ship repair & building



Main Duties and Responsibilities

Producing cost estimates against the customers specification

Evaluation of customer's specification and drawings for subcontract content

Analysis of competitive quotations for selection of sub-contractors at bid stage

Ship and/or customer visits for clarification of requirements

Compilation of material take-off from specifications and drawings

Utilisation of Excel estimating system for producing estimates and tender documentation

Producing detailed responses to customers specification with qualification and / or reservations

Production of tender cost summary and bid approval sheets

Production of tender documentation compliant with the contract requirements

Assisting the project manager and purchasing with the evaluation and awarding of sub contracts

Negotiation and agreement of contract variations with the client, suppliers and sub contractors

Agreement with the project manager for suppliers of material and sub contract service

Contract evaluation of suppliers to ensure compliance with company policies

Evaluation of single source suppliers quotes to determine compliance with agreements and competitiveness.



Expectations

* Ensure bids/ tenders are received and competed on time

* Ability to work for Tees and Tyne sites

* Be flexible and have the ability to travel if needed to prospective clients

* Represent the company in a professional manner to customer's clients and contractors.

* Behave in a professionally, competently and ensuring compliancy with legislation and company policy



Qualification and Experience

Experienced fabrication estimator capable of producing detailed cost estimates including heavy marine industrial structures.

Background in heavy industry and/or marine environments.

Knowledge of welding, plating, assembly and testing of structures.

Relationship management

Communication and interpersonal relations

Financial awareness

Making decisions

Planning and organising

Meet targets

Good judgement and analytical ability

Accuracy and attention to detail

Leadership and teamwork

Problem-solving

Commercial awareness

Data analysis, excel and management reporting



About Fircroft:

Job Type Permanent

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Administrator Jobs

Salary £28000 to £32000 Per year

