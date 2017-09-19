Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft is Looking to hire a F100 Engineer to work with a Aerospace maintainence company in Riyadh.



Job Purpose: The F100 Engineer will support customers in their operation, management, repair, installation, and maintenance of propulsion system products. In this role you will also act as a liaison between MEPC stake holders and the customer.



Duties and Responsibilities:

? Act as primary technical interface between MEPC and all customers.

? Work with supervision to establish, coordinate with customers, and implement action plans to ensure jet engine safety, reliability, maintainability and supportability.

? Develop and analyze reliability metrics to identify areas for improvement.

? Provide complete timely responses to customer and FSR technical questions and track in appropriate systems.

? Support coordination and participate in company teams sent out to customer locations for special inspections, data collection, evaluation of designs, etc

? Support development and implementation of logistics plans for corrective actions in the field

? Develop and revise maintenance procedures and coordinate with customer for proper incorporation and updates.

? Communicate issues with FSRs, customers, and internal management

? Present issues and solutions to program management team and internal/external customers in various high level meetings, including the annual F100 Worldwide Users Meeting ? Capability to demonstrate borescope skills and knowledge of inspection criteria at customer locations.

? Provide closed-loop tracking of engine trending data and actions required to resolve issues.

? Communicates with F100 team to establish and maintain effective working relationships.





Education, Skills & Qualification:

? Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical, Aerospace, and other related Engineering field or equivalent.

? Requires five to seven years of progressively similar experience, two of which must have been in a supervisory/management position.

? Strong background in F100 series engines, and/or: PT6, RB199, EJ200, T56 depot overhaul and inspection processes.

? Knowledge of F100, PT6, RB199, T56 a strong plus

? Must have extensive experience in supervising/managing all facets of the engine module overhaul process to include: production, engineering, materials, warehouse, quality, and safety departments

? Must have experience working with finance, contract, and purchasing departments.

? High understanding and interpretation of documents such as contracts, operating maintenance instructions, procedure manuals, and safety rules.

? Must be able to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions.

? Task-oriented and focused on completing projects well. ? Familiarity with the operational and maintenance capabilities of the military customer preferably.



