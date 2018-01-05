Experienced Estimator

Company Progressive GE

Location United States

About the Role:

The Principal Estimator will participate in the oversight of the estimating process for all estimates and be part of the QA/QC team to establish standardized policies and procedures for estimating. The Principal Estimator will oversee analysis of past performance on projects and establish estimating standards for all future estimates based on such analysis, and assist in oversight of the historical cost data and estimating software cost libraries. The Principal Estimator will work with the Manager and the Director to oversee department policies and procedures.

The Principal Estimator will also be responsible for the following:

* Produce conceptual, planning and project grade estimates.

* Review project scope documents and coordinate with the team to confirm complete scope. * Identify risks and their order of magnitude.

* Review (QA/QC) all estimates produced by the estimating team.

* Maintain and communicate data on cost trends.

* Build effective relationships with stakeholders, design teams, consultants, suppliers, that reflect and support company core values and meets or exceeds the customer's expectations.

Qualifications:

* Proficient in the computer software programs used in estimating.

* Possess strong mathematical and computer skills. (Proficiency with all MS Office products)

* Expertise in Transmission, Substation, and Distribution

* Ability to work in a team environment.

* Must be able to meet deadlines.

* Effective oral and written communication skills.

* Good attention to detail.

EDUCATION and EXPERIENCE Bachelors Degree in Engineering, Construction Management, or equivalent related work experience.

Minimum of 20 or more years estimating experience

Certified Professional Estimator

