About the Role:

The Role:

Contract opportunity to work on cutting edge engineering projects for a global leader in the power sector. No engineering experience is required but would be advantageous.



Must have very strong recent SAP experience (Placing POs & running reports) and be confident and outgoing (ie: willing to contribute their ideas in meetings).



The prime purpose of this role is to ensure that the suppliers ( internal and external) deliver goods and documentation on time in full, to the correct specification, at the right quality and price agreed and that the supplier confirms the relevant terms and conditions of the contract.





* The role will alert on risks, order components and develop / manage the supplier relationship during project execution in all day to day matters keeping Operations informed regularly and in a transparent way.

* On-time placement of purchase orders for Management of supplier "kick off" meeting on initialisation of purchase order.

* Management of Purchase orders in relation delivery of goods and documentation on time in full, to the correct specification, at the right quality and price agreed

* Supplier to confirm the relevant terms and conditions of the contract in line requirements.

* Maintenance of professional customer-supplier relationships.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* SAP

* Procurement background



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* MCIPS or relevant Degree



