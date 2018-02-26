Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Expediter, based in Aberdeen.

Responsibilities include:

Expediting outstanding materials ensuring delivery dates are met as per purchase order

Keeping track of rental equipment to ensure goods are retuned in a timely manner and final invoices submitted

Responsible for issuing expediting reports to suppliers and updating relevant spreadsheets and highlighting any potential risks to required offshore dates

Ensuring all materials are delivered with correct documentation

Plan day to day expediting activities for Mariner Operations

Organise activities in compliance with Statoil procedures and systems

Consider improvements to the efficiency of the department through forward planning and use of initiative

Efficient both terms of time and costs

Take ownership for personal safety and positively encourage a strong safety culture amongst colleagues

Liaise with and maintain good relationships with external suppliers and other Statoil personnel

Co-ordinate and collaborate with other Statoil procurement team members in the UK

Embrace the corporate values and incorporate them into every aspect of your role

Qualifications & Experience:

Training or qualifications in SCM and SAP is a requirement.

Degree qualification in a relevant discipline e.g. SCM, business administration, law, etc would be helpful but the main requirement is the Expediter experience

Expediter experience

Supply chain experience

SAP experience

Contract position

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

