Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

The Expat Cost Controller will assist in the processing of both the client's US employees assigned overseas and overseas employees assigned to the client in the US, ensuring that the client's contractual obligations are met and that payments are in full compliance with the appropriate countries' regulations.



Detailed Responsibility:

Performs calculations on all expatriate tax gross-ups, net pay and processes shadow salaries

Audit Global Compensation Data for accuracy

Reconcile all pay elements for Assignees to policy and assignee contract terms

Liaise with tax preparation firm and expatriates on U.S. Income Tax Returns

Review Intercompany billing on expatriates' payroll costs form other Client subsidiaries

Review and verify International Assignee expense reports conform to policy and assignment letters

Regularly liaise with benefit and payroll administrators, finance and HQ HR on reconciliation of benefit and expatriate costs

Responsible for expatriate payroll inquiries

Other responsibilities as assigned



The Company:

Major oil and gas operator



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Preference for a bachelor's degree but not required. equivalent industry payroll and/or accounting experience

Knowledge of complex Expatriate payroll/taxation analysis and administration required

G1 Form experience desired

international payroll experience

Advanced experience in Microsoft Excel - required

SAP experience is preferred

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to maintain confidentiality

Attention to detail is important



About Fircroft:

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Administrator Jobs

