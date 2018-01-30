Executive Assistant/office manager

Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

* Looking for a candidate with executive assistant experience

* Candidate will need to a good and strong personality and be prepared to be involved in other facets of the office

* Candidate will need to be prepared to work on a lean team and will need to know how to work in high stress environment at times

* Preference is to have a bilingual candidate as client deals with a lot of South American/Spanish speaking clients

* Oil and gas experience is preferred, petrochemical will be a bonus this is a petrochemical client



About Fircroft:

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Salary £0.0000 to £0.0000 Per year

