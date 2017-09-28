Executive Accountant

Company Fircroft

* Review original invoices for accuracy, checking billing amounts agree with any agreements in place, double checking all figures to be correct. Speaking with suppliers to make any necessary corrections to any incorrect invoices.

* Prepare invoices, PO etc for imaging/filing, coding and uploading on to Eyeshare/SAP.

* Process payment information in accordance with payment terms and requirements.

* Prepare WHT certificate and other relating payment / collection process

* Prepare Vat and WHT report

* Perform Vat and WHT reconciliation

* Prepare Quarterly vendor statement, to be sent to each vendor to ensure we accrue for missing or delayed invoices.

* Prepare monthly accruals, check this against the monthly vendor statement.

* Answer phone, open and review mail, and walk-in inquiries; research questions; provide accurate and prompt resolution to inquiries.

* Prepare cash flow forecast

* Liaise closely with auditors and other parties.

* Ad hoc special projects as required by the management.

* Other duties/ Admin task as assigned.



* New graduate are welcome!

* At least 1 years of experience as Assistant or AP Accountant /Accountant will be advantage.

* Ability to competently and safely perform duties defined in the job description

* Extensive experience from operation

* Candidate must possess at least a Diploma or Advanced/Higher/Graduate Diploma in Business Studies / Administration / Management / Finance / Accountancy / Banking or equivalent.

* Knowledge in accounting software (SAP/Oracle, etc)

* Fluent in English

* Good communication skills



Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

