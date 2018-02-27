About the Role:
The Role:
Job Purpose:
Reporting to the Foreman, the Excavator Operator is responsible for the safe and efficient operation of the construction excavator/hoe. The Excavator Operator uses mechanical controls to operate the boom, arm and bucket to excavate, level off and work the ground.
Key Responsibilities:
The responsibilities of the Excavator/Hoe Operator include, but are not limited to:
Equipment Operation
* Operate the excavator/hoe and other heavy equipment in a safe and appropriate manner.
* Perform daily maintenance and safety checks of equipment.
* Conduct pre-operational checks on equipment, and clean, lubricate and refill equipment as necessary.
* Work with ground personnel in the excavation and installation process of laying pipe on line and grade.
* Ensure trench is excavated to the proper depth/grade.
* Responsible for placement of water, storm and sanitary sewer pipe in the excavation.
* Follow directions of ground crew regarding craning, gravel placement and grading.
* Cut grade with minimal time spent on excavating to ensure production is on schedule.
* Conduct trench work, which meets OH&S requirements.
* Operate Excavator/Hoe on public roadways, maintaining proper awareness of ones surroundings.
* Ensure a sound understanding of the issues involving ground disturbance.
* Be aware of proper rigging of pipe, manhole barrels, etc. and ensure safe work procedures are followed during the lowering of materials into the excavation.
* Perform routine cleaning and maintenance to ensure smooth operation of the Excavator/Hoe.
* Train new employees in the safe and efficient operation of the Excavator/Hoe.
* Operate other heavy equipment and other construction related duties as required.
* Must ensure a solid understanding of, and comply with the principles of the company's Code of Ethics.
* Must examine situations in light of the principles of the Code of Ethics.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Education, Training and Certifications
? High School Diploma or G.E.D. preferred
? Class 5 Drivers License
Work Experience
? Minimum 3 to 5 years' experience within the mining industry is desired
? 2 to 3 years' experience operating an Excavator/Hoe is required.
Technical Knowledge
? Knowledge of Excavator/Hoes and other heavy equipment.
? Knowledge road construction materials, road construction processes and industry requirements.
? Understanding of computerized controls and electronics.
Transferable Skills
? Interpersonal skills
? Time Management
? Heavy Equipment Operation
? Communication skills
? Confidence
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
Education, Training and Certifications
? High School Diploma or G.E.D. preferred
? Class 5 Drivers License
Work Experience
? Minimum 3 to 5 years' experience within the mining industry is desired
? 2 to 3 years' experience operating an Excavator/Hoe is required.
Technical Knowledge
? Knowledge of Excavator/Hoes and other heavy equipment.
? Knowledge road construction materials, road construction processes and industry requirements.
? Understanding of computerized controls and electronics.
Transferable Skills
? Interpersonal skills
? Time Management
? Heavy Equipment Operation
? Communication skills
? Confidence
Abilities
? Demonstrate professionalism
? Have a sense of urgency to meet deadlines
? Multi-task and set priorities effectively
? Excellent hand, eye and foot coordination
? Accomplish goals in a team environment
? Attention to detail
? Excellent sense of balance
? Possess a positive "can do" attitude
Working Conditions
? Out of town travel is required.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.