Fircroft
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 2:34am

About the Role:

Fircroft is Looking to Hire Passionate Events Managers for a Semi Government Organisation in Saudi Arabia to be Based in Riyadh.

Total Positions :10 (Male or Female) Arabic Speaking is a Must

The Events Manager will be responsible for running a series of events end-to-end across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while building relationships to relevant networks.

Background and Skills

*Prior experience in events management including logistics, operations and administration.
*A flexible and proactive attitude in stressful situations.
*Strong organisation and excellent communication skills.

Responsibilities

*Being responsible for a smooth cycle of events from start to finish, including planning, scheduling, budget planning, creating relevant guest list and execution.

*Attending events and provide leadership, support and motivation to support your team.

*Managing various internal and external contacts contacts within KSA.

*Maintaining and developing good relationships with suppliers, clients and stakeholders.

Schedule & Salary

*This role requires flexible working hours
*The salary is negotiable depending on experience

Experienced candidates please share your CV at

Semi Government Organisation in Saudi Arabia

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Permanent
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Communications Jobs
