Company Fircroft

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

The Role:

Environmental specialist in the Client's UK Upstream's Environment and CO2 department based in the Tullos office in Aberdeen. The role will require considerable internal engagement and collaboration across the functions and disciplines in the North Sea asset and will include support in the following areas:

* provision of environmental expertise and advice directly to offshore operations and well engineering ,

* management of environmental risk: identifying priority risks and advising on pragmatic and credible risk management solutions,

* support to the development and implementation of the environmental management system: setting targets; the development of processes and procedures; raising awareness; providing training and competency development ,

* supporting environmental assurance activities to monitor compliance: environmental data gathering and review, audit and inspection; reporting,

* support environmental permit applications, legal compliance obligations (UK North Sea legislation)



Periodic visits to offshore facility locations may be required.



Skills & Requirements

Experienced practitioner in the environmental field, with experience in upstream oil and gas.

A good communicator and self-starter, willing to do things differently when required, with a strong focus on delivery and performance by integrating across business functions, innovation and problem solving.

Degree qualified with a Postgraduate and/or Professional qualification in the relevant field.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Environmental Advisor Jobs

Salary £425 to £475 Per week

Apply Apply Now