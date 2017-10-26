Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Environmental Scientist, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Managing Chemical, Oil Discharge, Offshore Combustion and emissions trading permits.

Environmental Impact Assessments of activities including increased production, seabed impacts and noise assessments.

Managing waste issues

Managing sampling and analysis requirements for offshore discharges to sea and solid wastes.

Managing Radioactive Substances issues and permitting.

Internal and external reporting of environmental emissions data and information.

Assisting in the preparation, review and submission of Environmental Statements, where required: providing advice to the project team to ensure that the project environmental requirements are met.

Preparation of Oil Pollution Emergency Plans

Maintaining and reviewing Company environmental processes and procedures

Providing environmental training/ information to both offshore and onshore staff

Evaluating and providing technical advice to bids for new contracts.

Conducting environmental audits.

Reporting environmental incidents to regulators and within the Company

Involvement in Incident Investigations and liaison with regulators, accompanying their Inspectors during offshore inspections



Technical Experience

Previous experience working as a research scientist or in an analytical laboratory or with experience in providing environmental support within the oil and gas business.



Qualifications

Minimum Requirement:

BSc in Biological or Chemical sciences (if a more generic science degree is held then biology and chemistry at A/Higher level must be demonstrated).



Optional Requirement:

Higher qualification in a relevant scientific discipline (e.g. MSc).



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916873







Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Environmental Scientist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now