Environmental Planner

Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

Core Responsibilities:

- Responsible for ensuring environmental compliance on post-construction restoration and monitoring activities primarily to client's oil pipeline transmission system located in the United States.

- This specialist will be responsible for providing environmental clearance and permitting in accordance with federal, state and local environmental regulations, restrictions, and mitigation requirements.



Duties:

- Support execution of a post-construction reclamation and monitoring program that addresses environmental compliance in accordance with federal, state and local environmental requirements, regulations and permits, as well as ongoing obligations committed to during initial construction permitting.

- Provide guidance and direction regarding permitting, avoidance, and/or mitigation measures that may be required for project and operations activities.

- Contact appropriate federal and state wildlife, SHPO and water/land resource agencies as necessary.

- Review projects regarding USACE, NEPA and FERC pipeline construction mitigation requirements.

- Provide technical expertise on agriculture, soils, vegetation and reclamation techniques.

- Provide technical support to key internal groups responsible for land, community relations, aboriginal relations, regulatory, legal, and safety to identify and resolve issues, develop and implement project execution plans and schedules, and support the integration of environmental standards appropriately into project planning; maintain overview of broad project objectives and direction and reassess and chart new courses, negotiate consultants' work scope, budget and schedule; provide ongoing management of consultants' work; provide quality assurance of technical and administrative documents.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements

Bachelors Degree

5 - 7 years experience

Experience with oil & gas pipeline

Experience with permits in accordance to federal, state, and local environment regulations, restrictions, and mitigation requirements



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Environmental Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now