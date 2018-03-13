Environmental Health Officer - Pollution

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Nottinghamshire,England

About the Role:

My Client is based in the midlands are looking for an EHO to join their Pollution team, as part of the wider Environmental Services Team.

As an environmental health officer, you will be responsible for the day to day management of the team undertaking a range of environmental protection duties, as well as managing a small district. Applicants must have a degree or diploma in Environmental Health and be EHORB-registered. The successful applicant will be confident, organised and have an understanding of the full range of pollution control work.

You must have -

Recent Local Authority Experience

Environmental Health Accreditation



Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Procurement Coordinator

Salary £28 to £32 Per hour

