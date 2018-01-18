Environmental Adviser

Company Fircroft

Location Norwich, Norfolk, England

About the Role:

The Role:

Description of role

This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced environment professional to join our team with the primary function of this position to provide environmental support to the Southern North Sea UK Operation.

Responsibilities include ensuring compliance with all relevant environmental legislation, codes of practice, guidelines, industry standards and good practice throughout all stages (exploration, projects, operations and decommissioning) of the offshore and onshore business.

This role reports directly to the QSSHE Manager and will be key to driving consolidation and leading improvements in the environmental management system across the SNS operation and the wider business.

This position is based in Norwich with occasional travel to other sites and offshore assets as required.

Key responsibilities include:

Ensuring client complies with all legislative requirements from an environmental stand point (including external reporting, licenses, consents and notifications)

Acting as focal point with relevant Regulatory authorities

Ensuring client maintains its ISO 14001 standard and facilitating the certification audit process

Providing advice and guidance to all operational sites on environmental issues

Seeking to ensure a consistent approach to environmental management across all operational locations

Supporting Projects (including decommissioning projects) to ensure that environmental issues are considered

Identifying environmental training, competency and awareness requirements and supporting HR's role in the recording and tracking of competence

Providing support to our site based HSE Advisors (HSEAs) on environmental issues and the Environmental Management System (EMS)

Acting as custodian for the EMS elements of the Client BMS and helping to facilitate improvements to the BMS and EMS as necessary, so that they continue to evolve with the growth of the business in the UK

Updating progress with the Annual QSSHE Plan (specifically with regards to environmental topics)

Supporting the inclusion of environmental issues in the framework of the Annual QSSHE Assurance Programme. Assist other departments in the delivery of other audits relating to the QSSHE Assurance Programme

Improving workforce awareness of environmental issues through presentations and coaching during site visits

Undertaking regular site visits to ensure environmental standards are being maintained and line ownership of the environmental management system is in place

Represent client at any industry or local environmental forums

Cooperate with other members of the QSSHE Team and other Teams and individuals in delivering the QSSHE service

Attending Team meetings as required and updating on developments within the EMS elements of the BMS

Attending the QSSHE Steering Committee meetings and providing periodic briefings on performance and future developments/trends

Participating (from time to time) as an incident investigation team member and/or providing environmental advice to other investigation teams

Providing support to the SNS (S) Emergency Response Arrangements

Qualifications/Experience/Skills

Demonstrable experience working in on and offshore environmental regulatory framework applicable to the oil and gas industry.

Professional qualification such and MIEMA or C.Env.

Relevant environmental qualification to degree or post graduate level

Trained environmental auditor

Ability to:

Integrate technical information from a number of fields to assess the environmental implications of operations and new developments

Evaluate environmental impacts as business risks

Provide technical explanations to senior and operational staff

Train, coach and enthuse colleagues as a member of a coherent team

Management of multiple projects and contractors

Benefits

We value and reward our people, offering competitive salaries and a wide range of benefits including:

Discretionary Bonus

Private Medical Insurance

Flexible Benefit Allowance

Life Assurance & Excellent Pension Provision



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Environmental Advisor Jobs

Salary £47000 to £60000 Per year

Apply Apply Now