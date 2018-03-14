Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Environment Leader, based in Westhill Aberdeenshire



Responsibilities will include:

Maintain a high awareness of industry and professional best practice through effective networking, professional organisations, journals, etc

Providing work direction and technical guidance, checking work/project progress and setting priorities for the Senior Environmentalist and other team members as required.

Provide environmental expertise and advice to NNS Field Operations, Performance & Growth, Geosciences, Wells Construction & Maintenance, Logistics, Geoscience, Contracts and Hydrocarbon Accounting teams.

Providing support to site based SHE professionals and working with them on common objectives.

Input of Environmental objectives into the annual asset SHE improvement plan.

Input of Environmental audits into the annual asset audit plan through a risk based assessment looking at areas such as legal compliance and incident trends.

Input into the annual monitoring plan for the asset.

Implementation of the work programme for ISO14001 certification, including on and offshore surveillance/re-certification audits within the asset.

Conducting monitoring activities and audits in accordance with the asset plans.

Ensuring the Asset Aspects and Impacts Register is kept up to date and for providing the necessary technical input to operations to achieve this.

Production of appropriate Level 3 and Level 4 procedures and related training materials for environment. This may require spending a period of time on the operational site during roll-out and implementation



Skills & Experience

Appropriate relevant environmental experience

Educated to degree level in a relevant discipline, i.e. engineering or scientific subject preferably environmental engineering, marine biology or environmental related.

Capable of influencing the impact of emerging legislation and industry trends.

Representing the Company at an industry level and leading/facilitating workgroups.

Thorough knowledge and understanding of country specific environmental legislation and Company Rules.

Approved Environmental Management System Lead Auditor.

Trained in Oil Spill Response.

Trained to lead investigations of significant incidents.

Possess current Offshore Survival Certificate, MIST and OGUK medical.



Contract position



