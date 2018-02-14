Company NES Global Talent

Location Stavanger

My client is in the middle of a series of digitalization and other extensive improvement initiatives. This includes introducing a new ERP solution for finance, supply chain and plant maintenance, establishing a company level data platform for machine learning and analytics, post-merger data harmonization amongst other. The Enterprise Information Architect to manage these changes, align various initiatives from an architecture perspective and to manage the long term development of my client’s architecture, my client is looking for architecture support in the enterprise information architecture/enterprise architecture domain to support in the digitalization and improvement agenda.The Enterprise Information Architect will be a part of the Data & Information Management department, and report to the VP Data & Information Manager. In some cases, the architect/s may be allocated towards other business units and/or projectsIn addition to architecture, the Data & Information Management department is responsible for Data Science & Analytics, Information Governance, Information Security, LCI Management, Subsurface & GeoSpatial Data Management and Document Management.Architecture support to business units and improvement initiatives, including Supply Chain and Logistics, SAP, Document Management system (D2 Documentum) etc.Architecture evaluations and governanceArchitecture, information and integration strategiesDevelopment of conceptual and logical data modelsDevelopment of ontologiesInformation flow analysis and designMaster, reference and meta data managementRoadmap developmentEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.