Engineering Technician (Drilling and Completions)

Urgently searching for an experienced Engineering Tech with a strong background in Drilling and Completions for a large oil and gas company in Austin, TX.

Under the general guidance of the Drilling Team Lead, Completions Team Lead, Workover Team Lead, or the D&C Manager, the D&C Engineering Tech will be responsible for supporting the reporting, analysis, and data management needs of the Drilling, Completion and Workover Teams. The work is to be conducted in a safe, legal, and environmentally/socially responsible and effective manner, and in conformance with established guidelines, policies, procedures, and applicable governmental regulations.

* Actively participates in morning D&C operational meetings and Cross-Functional Team meetings.

* Monitors daily morning report and facilitates data error corrections to time and cost coding as well as Non-Productive Time capture.

* Assist in daily cost surveillance QA/QC as well as post-mortem cost reconciliation for Drilling and Completion activities.

* Assist D&C engineers in pulling data necessary for analysis related to contractor performance, internal / external benchmarking, performance trends, and End-of-Well Reports.

* Takes an active role in non-operated offset well analysis, for performance trends, technology applications, lessons learned, and key drivers that give unique advantage opportunities.

* Assist D&C Team Leads and D&C Manager in compiling and analyzing operated and non-operated data for inclusion in weekly and/or monthly reports and performance review slide decks.

* Active participation in HSE Management System. Is accountable for HSE training requirements and policies.

* Analyze time and cost KPIs and prepare plots, reports, summaries for the Drilling and Completion Team

* Administrate the daily reporting system (OpenWells), ProNova optimization tool, D&C team sites

* Provide training on OpenWells to field and office personnel

* Organize, format, and load well data (technical documentation, end-of-well reports, etc.) to various databases and perform ad-hoc extractions to various tools (Excel, Spotfire, etc.)

* 5+ years prior experience as a D&C Engineering Tech

* Proficiency with Spotfire

* Experience with OpenWells

* Proficiency with Microsoft Office (Excel, Access, VISIO, Outlook, Word & PowerPoint)

* Knowledge of oil and gas operations

* Drilling, completion, and workover experience

* Bachelor's degree in Science, Math, Accounting or Engineering Technology preferred

* Good technical writing skills

* Ability to live by "I am safety" expectations

* Self-starter with ability to prioritize

* Strong analytical skills

* Strong interpersonal skills

