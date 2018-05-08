Engineering Technician - Design

Company Progressive GE

Location Topeka

About the Role:

A large utility in the Midwest is looking to hire an Engineering Technician to join their team as soon as possible. This Firm is one of our top client's and we have placed with them before. We will be able to influence the process and give you the best chance possible to get the opportunity at the best rate.

Large (Fortune 500 Utility)

Room for Advancement

The right candidate must have:

-Utility Design Experience

- AutoCAD and Maximo Experience

It would also be a big plus if he or she has:

-Great Communication skills, both written and verbal

-Is a motivated self-starter

This will be a 6 month contract that the client will look to constantly extend or turn full time - please do not apply unless you are interested in something long term.

The rate will be based on experience, market rate, and the budget of the group.

If you are interested, please respond to this email with a copy of your most recent resume.

Also, please do not hesitate to forward this information to any colleagues or friends who may be interested and have the desired skill set.



Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category CAD Designer Jobs,Electrical Designer Jobs,Design Jobs

Salary $20 to $32 Per year

