Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

A company is looking for an Drilling Engineering Technician to join its team on a contractual basis. This role will suit somebody that has experience supporting onshore Drilling and Completions or Operations Data Management groups.



* Monitor and report well activity and cost performance vs. planned for time and cost expectations.

* Take an active role in well analysis, for performance trends and technology applications

* Actively participate in data quality management meetings and Cross-Functional Team meetings.

* Monitor daily operational morning reports and facilitate data error corrections to time and cost.

* Assist in daily cost surveillance QA/QC for Drilling and Completion activities.

* Assist D&W engineers in pulling data necessary for analysis related to contractor performance, internal / external benchmarking, performance trends, and End-of-Well Reports.

* Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Access.

Requirements

* Minimum 3-5 years O&G industry experience in an Engineering Tech position

* Practical knowledge of drilling and completion operations

* Excellent PC skills with strong working knowledge of MS Office Suite are essential. Openwells experience a bonus

* Bachelor of Science degree preferred

* Understanding of both Internal and External performance metrics and industry benchmarking

* Database querying skill set to pull data from many sources for analysis

* Analytical capabilities to deduce historical performance and key drivers

Contract: 6-12 months with strong possibility of extension

Schedule: Monday - Friday (40 hours)

Location: Houston, TX

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Administrator Jobs

