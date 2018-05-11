Company Progressive GE

Location Overland Park, Kansas

About the Role:

An Engineering Specialist is needed to join a global EPC.

This opportunity includes the following:

-Highly competitive hourly rate

-Location: Overland Park, KS

-Long term contract length

Skills Required:

-Thorough knowledge of OSP fiber design

-Advanced working knowledge of the 3-GIS tool

-Knowledge of ArcGIS Server

-2-3 years experience of fiber design with the 3-GIS tool

-Ability to facilitate process development/improvement working sessions

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Procurement Engineer Jobs

Salary $44 to $45 per hour

